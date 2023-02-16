Lio Rush Explains Why His AEW Run Was So Short

During an interview with K&S Wrestlefest, Lio Rush discussed his very short run in AEW and why he left. Rush debuted at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and was gone months later.
He said: "I feel like AEW clearly had a plan for me. I was presented a certain way. They had the vignettes and everything. So they knew what to do with me in terms of a plan they had. Was it what I saw for myself in the company? Probably not. I just came from being a manager on TV. Probably the last thing I would want to do is transition over and do a similar role."
⚡ Mark Briscoe Is Now All Elite
Tony Khan has announced that current ROH Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe is now All Elite and will remain a part of the AEW roster going forw [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 16, 2023 07:10AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com