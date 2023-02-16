AEW Recently Held Talent Meeting To Address Thunder Rosa's Return

Former AEW Women's champion Thunder Rosa made her return to the company last week and was seen backstage.

It was the first time she had been on the road with the roster after having to vacate her women's title due to injury amid reports of issues backstage.

Fightful Select reports that prior to last week's AEW Dynamite, a talent meeting was held with all the women who were at the taping and it was called to ease tension between Rosa and the locker room.

Rosa is reported to have made a lot of "making amends" for issues that came up during her last stint with AEW, with some on the roster taking an issue with her approach to things while also portraying her fellow wrestlers as bullies while she herself would work stiff in the ring. Some also took exception to her being off the road due to her injury, but still see her being able to travel for other work and it is said that Rosa addressed those concerns publicly during the meeting.

The meeting is hoped to clear the air while Rosa awaits medical clearance to return to the ring.