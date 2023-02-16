SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday, and the results are online, courtesy of Fightful:

- AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite defeated AR Fox & Top Flight

- Ricky Starks defeated Daniel Garcia

- Don Callis tries to recruit Konosuke Takeshita in a backstage segment.

- AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated VertVixen

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland after Parker Boudreaux interfered. Keith Lee appeared and made the save for Rhodes.