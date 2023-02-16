WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday, and the results are online, courtesy of Fightful:

-  AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite defeated AR Fox & Top Flight

- Ricky Starks defeated Daniel Garcia

- Don Callis tries to recruit Konosuke Takeshita in a backstage segment.

-  AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated VertVixen

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland after Parker Boudreaux interfered. Keith Lee appeared and made the save for Rhodes.

Konnan Insits His Criticism Of Konosuke Takeshita Was a Joke

Konnan has created a social media storm for criticizing Konosuke Takeshita for doing a frog splash recently, but has since said his comment [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 15, 2023 09:38AM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80646/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer