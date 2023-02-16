SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday, and the results are online, courtesy of Fightful:
- AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite defeated AR Fox & Top Flight
- Ricky Starks defeated Daniel Garcia
- Don Callis tries to recruit Konosuke Takeshita in a backstage segment.
- AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated VertVixen
- Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland after Parker Boudreaux interfered. Keith Lee appeared and made the save for Rhodes.
