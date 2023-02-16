WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Briscoe Is Now All Elite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

Tony Khan has announced that current ROH Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe is now All Elite and will remain a part of the AEW roster going forward.

His tag partner and brother Jay was killed in a car accident on January 2023 leaving Mark Briscoe a solo competitor.

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw Briscoe defeat Josh Woods in singles action. This comes after he debuted with a win over Jay Lethal on the January 25 episode.


