Tony Khan has announced that current ROH Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe is now All Elite and will remain a part of the AEW roster going forward.
His tag partner and brother Jay was killed in a car accident on January 2023 leaving Mark Briscoe a solo competitor.
This week’s AEW Dynamite saw Briscoe defeat Josh Woods in singles action. This comes after he debuted with a win over Jay Lethal on the January 25 episode.
Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW + remains in ROH, it was great having him on #AEWDynamite tonight, and I'm excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new @ringofhonor TV!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 16, 2023
Tapings: @UniversalORL Feb 25-26
Tix on sale tomorrow, +
New ROH tv debuts 3/2 on ROH app! https://t.co/nEzAa5CrTZ
