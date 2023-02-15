Update On Jeff Jarrett's Status For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on Busted Open Radio that Jeff Jarrett "wants to wrestle tonight and push forward" on Dynamite following the passing of his father Jerry Jarrett yesterday.
Jarrett tag team with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy & Billy Gunn.
Khan said Jarrett’s decision is a "brave and courageous" one.
When Things go wrong, as they sometimes will,⁰When the road you're trudging seems all uphill,⁰When the funds are low and debts are high,⁰And you want to Smile but have to sigh.⁰When care is pressing you down a bit,⁰Rest, if you must, but don't you quit. (1/3) …— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 15, 2023
