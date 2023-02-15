Update On Jeff Jarrett's Status For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on Busted Open Radio that Jeff Jarrett "wants to wrestle tonight and push forward" on Dynamite following the passing of his father Jerry Jarrett yesterday.

Jarrett tag team with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy & Billy Gunn.

Khan said Jarrett’s decision is a "brave and courageous" one.