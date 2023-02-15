WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Officially Confirms ROH TV Tapings For Later This Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2023

Tony Khan has officially confirmed that Ring Of Honor will hold television tapings later this month on February 25 and 26.

The tapings will take place at Universal Studios in Orlando, the same location where AEW films its episodes of Dark. Khan confirmed the tapings on Busted Open Radio, noted he is "excited to talk more about it [on AEW Dynamite] around the Mark Briscoe and Josh Woods match."

Tickets for the tapings go on sale tomorrow.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #tony khan

