Tony Khan Officially Confirms ROH TV Tapings For Later This Month

Tony Khan has officially confirmed that Ring Of Honor will hold television tapings later this month on February 25 and 26.
The tapings will take place at Universal Studios in Orlando, the same location where AEW films its episodes of Dark. Khan confirmed the tapings on Busted Open Radio, noted he is "excited to talk more about it [on AEW Dynamite] around the Mark Briscoe and Josh Woods match."
Tickets for the tapings go on sale tomorrow.
⚡ Full Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Is Now Available To Watch
Ring of Honor has released the entire Jay Briscoe Tribute Show on YouTube after it was taped last week. The show runs for three hours and fe [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 26, 2023 09:45AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com