WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Tony Khan Says MJF Is A "Very Challenging Personality"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2023

Tony Khan Says MJF Is A "Very Challenging Personality"

During an interview on K&C Masterpiece, AEW President Tony Khan commented on his current relationship with MJF, noting that he can be hard to work with but respects that he is a great professional wrestler. Khan said:

“He’s one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He’s a very challenging personality and very hard to work with, but he’s a great professional wrestler. We saw it last week, that incredible match to kick off Championship Fight Night on Dynamite. MJF is a great wrestler, he showed it out there one-on-one against (Konosuke) Takeshita.”

Eddie Kingston Referred To As "Our Version of Dusty Rhodes" In AEW

During his podcast, Dax Harwood of FTR had high praise for Eddie Kingston, comparing him to the AEW version of the late great Dusty Rhodes. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 15, 2023 09:32AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #mjf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80639/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer