Tony Khan Says MJF Is A "Very Challenging Personality"

During an interview on K&C Masterpiece, AEW President Tony Khan commented on his current relationship with MJF, noting that he can be hard to work with but respects that he is a great professional wrestler. Khan said:

“He’s one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He’s a very challenging personality and very hard to work with, but he’s a great professional wrestler. We saw it last week, that incredible match to kick off Championship Fight Night on Dynamite. MJF is a great wrestler, he showed it out there one-on-one against (Konosuke) Takeshita.”