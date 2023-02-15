Tony Khan Says MJF Is A "Very Challenging Personality"

During an interview on K&C Masterpiece, AEW President Tony Khan commented on his current relationship with MJF, noting that he can be hard to work with but respects that he is a great professional wrestler. Khan said:
“He’s one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He’s a very challenging personality and very hard to work with, but he’s a great professional wrestler. We saw it last week, that incredible match to kick off Championship Fight Night on Dynamite. MJF is a great wrestler, he showed it out there one-on-one against (Konosuke) Takeshita.”
⚡ Eddie Kingston Referred To As "Our Version of Dusty Rhodes" In AEW
During his podcast, Dax Harwood of FTR had high praise for Eddie Kingston, comparing him to the AEW version of the late great Dusty Rhodes. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 15, 2023 09:32AM
