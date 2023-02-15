WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Konnan Insits His Criticism Of Konosuke Takeshita Was a Joke

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2023

Konnan has created a social media storm for criticizing Konosuke Takeshita for doing a frog splash recently, but has since said his comment was a joke. 

Takeshita paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero during Dynamite last week with a frog splash. Konnan said, "Well, Takeshita, he’s got heat with me, and he’s lucky I wasn’t in El Paso because when he went up, and he did the f*****g Eddie Guerrero thing for the Frog Splash, you’re not Mexican dude, I don’t care, stick to your nationality.”

Konnan tweeted:

“the Takeshita thing was a joke, like im really gonna get mad over him doing a frog splash, everyone does it. if u actually believe I was hot, jokes on u..”


