IMPACT Wrestling Pay Tribute To Jerry Jarrett

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following regarding the death of Jerry Jarrett who founded the brand as NWA:TNA back in 2002.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Jerry Jarrett, a co-founder of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. His legacy in the wrestling industry is decades-long, multi-generational, and he certainly played a key role in today’s IMPACT.

“Today we mourn the loss of TNA/Impact Wrestling Co-Founder and a true legend in our business.” said IMPACT Wrestling executive vice-president Scott D’Amore. “Wrestler, promoter, entrepreneur, and visionary in our profession, Jerry Jarrett is one of the most influential individuals in the history of our sport.

Second generation before that was even a term, Jerry literally grew up in the wrestling industry. His knowledge of professional wrestling was second to none and his fingerprints are in every aspect of modern professional wrestling.

Personally Jerry was such a massive influence on my career and my life. The lessons I learned from him I still use to guide me every day in and out of the pro wrestling business.Our deepest condolences to his wife Deborah, Jeff, and the entire Jarrett family.

Let’s take a moment to mourn his loss but let’s not lose sight of the fact that Jerry let a life that deserved to be celebrated.”


