Eddie Kingston Referred To As "Our Version of Dusty Rhodes" In AEW

During his podcast, Dax Harwood of FTR had high praise for Eddie Kingston, comparing him to the AEW version of the late great Dusty Rhodes. Harwood said:

“I think Eddie is our version of Dusty Rhodes. The common man who can talk better than anybody else in the business, and make people feel a certain way. Doesn’t matter what situations he is put in, he still makes the people feel a certain way about what he’s doing. That is a very rare commodity, quality, in your arsenal. He makes people care because what he says, he believes. When he fights, he believes that too.”

“I can’t say enough good things about Eddie. I think he’s a great human being, someone who texts me on the regular just to ask how my wife and daughter are doing. Everytime I see him, we hug, tell each other we love each other. He asks about my family all the time, I ask about his family. We have almost got in a fight before, which is very funny. We apologized the very next day, but it’s because we’re just two proud guys. Cooler heads prevailed, and we’ll talk about it one day. Maybe I’ll have him on the show, he and I can talk about it. It’s something that we laugh about now.”