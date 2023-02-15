The following are the are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE NXT RESULTS (2/14/2023)

This week's show kicks off with an "In memory of Jerry Jarrett" graphic and then the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate

We then shoot live inside the CWC inside the WWE PC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show on commentary. Grayson Waller's theme then hits and out he comes to kick off this week's show with the opening match of the evening.

Waller settles inside the ring as the commentators talk about tonight marking the end of his suspension following his actions after NXT Vengeance Day. As he settles in the ring his music dies down.

Now the theme for his opponent, Tyler Bate, hits and out he comes. As he makes his way to the ring, we see split-screen footage of Jacy Jane arriving to the building for tonight's show.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Waller establishes the early offensive advantage and then shouts into the camera, "Is this your boy, Shawn [Michaels]? You chose the wrong horse!"

We hear the fans break out in a "Let's go Waller / Waller sucks" dueling chant as he continues to work over Bate. Bate then starts fighting his way into competitive form. He hits a few moves on Waller and then the action continues out on the floor at ringside.

Once on the floor, Bate gets in some more offense, but Waller then takes back over. After he re-establishes his offensive dominance, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action with Waller hitting every move in his arsenal and not being able to put away Bate. Eventually we see Bate fight his way back into the lead and he finishes this one off with a surprising victory. Waller complains to the referee as soon as the match ends.

Winner: Tyler Bate

Brooks Jensen Prepares For His Valentine's Day Date

We shoot to the locker room where Brooks Jensen is shown being nervous about his Valentine's Day date tonight with his crush, one-half of the NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Kiana James.

In walks Josh Briggs, who asks why he's so nervous. Jensen admits to not only being a virgin, but said he has never kissed a girl either. Briggs uses the "90/10" thing from Fetch where he goes in 90-percent of the way on a kiss and lets James do the last 10-percent.

In walks Fallon Henley as well and she finds out what's going on. Henley gives him some tips as well, as a bad version of 40 Year Old Virgin meets Fetch in a backstage WWE NXT segment continues. They each wish him luck and he walks off super excited.

Grayson Waller Throws Another Fit In Front Of Shawn Michaels

From there, we see Jacy Jane walking backstage when the camera cuts away and shows Grayson Waller knocking stuff off of Shawn Michaels' desk, getting in HBK's face and throwing a fit. HBK tells the producers to cut to a break and we head to another commercial.

Apollo Crews Reacts To Dabba Kato's Attack

We return from the break and we see Apollo Crews talking to the camera. He reacts to the attack from Dabba Kato and his explanation where all he said was, "Apollo knows why, that's why I dropped his ass!"

Crews still doesn't know what he did but now he doesn't care, because he's out for vengeance. He tells Kato he's coming for him.

Jacy Jane Explains Her Attack Of Gigi Dolin

Now we head back inside the CWC where Jacy Jane makes her way to the ring to a chorus of boos. Vic Joseph and Booker T talk about her attack of Gigi Dolin on last week's show.

Jane settles in the ring and mentions last week was the end of the Toxic Attraction era. She mentions being the talk of NXT for the past week. The fans chant "Gigi's better!" as she begins her explanation.

She then mentions the kick heard 'round the world last week and has the footage shown again. She gets back and mocks anyone complaining about it. The photo of Gigi's badly bruised face is shown and Jacy still has no remorse.

In closing, she says this is the most important thing she's ever said, "Screw you!" She mentions being called the third wheel of Toxic Attraction. She mentions being the best member of the group regardless of if anyone knew it.

Thea Hail Ready To Stare Fear In The Face

After the segment, we see footage of Meiko Satomura arriving and being picked up by NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. After that, we shoot backstage and see a jumpy Thea Hail with the other members of Chase U. They ask her what happened with The Schism.

They offer to get her match with Tiffany Stratton pushed back. She says she doesn't want that. She wants to look fear dead in the face and say, "Hi fear ...I'm Thea." After this, we head to another commercial break.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

We return from the break to a vignette on Sol Ruca and then we shoot back inside the CWC where Tiffany Stratton's theme hits and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Her music dies down and then the Chase U theme hits and out comes Thea Hail. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth action and then Hail starts to fire up on offense.

We see Hail doing well but Stratton takes back over, dominates on offense en route to a big moonsault and a pin fall victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Javier Bernal Tries To Get A Valentine

Javier Bernal approaches Tatum Paxley and asks if she'll be his Valentine. She tells him she's taken. He says it's her loss. He then asks Ivy Nile. She tells him to save it and then slaps a choke on him. They hear Isla Dawn talking and then ignore her and walk off.

Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

Now we shoot back inside the CWC where Axiom makes his way out. The fans react as the masked man makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As Axiom settles inside the squared circle for this singles showdown, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, Damon Kemp makes his way to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good action coming straight out of the gate. Kemp jumps into the early offensive lead, beating down Axiom and hitting some nice suplexes for some close near falls.

Axiom fires back up and takes over shortly after, dominating the way to hitting his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Axiom

Checking In On Brooks Jensen & Kiana James' Valentine's Day Date

We shoot to some social media coverage of the Valentine's Day date that Brooks Jensen and Kiana James are on. We then shoot backstage and see Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley reacting to it.

Henley says she can't take this anymore and says she has to tell him what's up with Kiana. We head to a commercial break after this.

Bron Breakker Returns, Gets Confronted By Jinder Mahal

As we settle back in from the break, we see footage of Grayson Waller being kicked out of the building by security after his hissy-fit in front of Shawn Michaels following his loss in the opener.

Now we return from the break inside the CWC and hear the familiar sounds of the theme of WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who returns for the first time since defeating Grayson Waller in the Steel Cage match.

Breakker brings up his next challenger feeling bigger than most of his past ones. Before he can finish, however, he is interrupted by Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher who make their way down and confront him in the ring.

Mahal gives Breakker credit for carrying NXT on his back, giving him props for being the entire brand in and of himself. Mahal then mentions how there is a growing resentment of Breakker.

The fans bark for him but then a pocket of fans start chanting "Bron Breakker sucks!" Mahal challenges him. Breakker says that's fine and asks if he and Indus Sher are the modern day 3MB. The fans chant "3MB!"

Meiko Satomura Is Here Tonight For A Reason

After the segment ends, we shoot backstage and see Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura are shown backstage in their ring gear. In comes Kayden Carter & Katana Chance. They apologize for coming on too strong last week.

They say they still want to have the match tonight but mentions it will be an honor. Satomura tells Perez she has her reasons for coming here tonight.

NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Von Wagner

Now we see Wes Lee in his ring gear wearing his NXT North American Championship and heading towards the entrance. We head to another commercial break with Vic Joseph and Booker T promoting his open challenge coming up next.

When we return from the break, the champ is in the ring and he is waiting to see who answers his open challenge. Out comes Tony D'Angelo and Stacks, but as they head to the ring, Dijak attacks from behind.

Officials clear the house of the three and then Von Wagner attacks and flattens Wes Lee from behind. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this NXT North American Championship Open Challenge.

Early on, Wagner uses his size and strength to dominate the action. After this goes on for a few minutes, we see Lee uses his speed and quickness to shift the momentum back in his favor.

Wagner cuts Lee's momentum dead in its' tracks and sends him air-born for a close near fall attempt. We see Wagner press Lee and look to throw him out to the floor, however Lee slides out the back door and hits his Cardiac Kick for the pin fall victory. With the win, Lee retains his North American title.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

We shoot backstage and see Hank Walker in his new singlet, ready for his rematch against Charlie Dempsey. He approaches Drew Gulak, who compliments him on the singlet and then loans him a pair of his wrestling boots.

He tells him to go lace them because he's up next. We then head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, already in the ring is Charlie Dempsey. The theme for Hank Walker hits and out he comes. He settles in the ring as well and his theme fades down.

Now the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Early on, Walker does well. He gets Dempsey down and looks for a submission, but Dempsey escapes and counters.

Dempsey looks Walker in a submission of his own and Walker tries to escape. It looks like he's about to and Dempsey cranks it back in. Walker eventually taps out.

After the match, we see Gulak looking disappointed in Walker. Dempsey ends up putting the submission back on Walker and cranking on it. Gulak doesn't help. Instead he joins Dempsey and the two leave together as Walker looks confused.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

Robert Stone Wants Von Wagner To "Help Me, Help You!"

We shoot backstage and we see Von Wagner complaining about coming up short in his attempt to capture the NXT North American Championship. He is told by Robert Stone the same speech from Jerry McGuire about wanting Von to "help him, help you."

He tells him he doesn't have time for this version of Von. He needs Von to take down his guards. He says the "help me, help you" line a hundred more times and then we head to another commercial break.

Trick Williams Calls Out Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh Comes Out

We return from the break to a segment where Gallus and Pretty Deadly are playing pool. We then see footage of Ilja Dragunov's return on last week's show. He is then interviewed backstage and told that JD McDonagh suffered a detached retina as a result of their showdown.

As he continues being interviewed, we hear Trick Williams in the ring calling him out. He keeps talking trash until finally Dragunov's theme hits and he makes his way out to the ring.

The two end up brawling and Dragunov beats Williams down. He is then confronted by JD McDonagh, who comes out with a patch over his eye. He tells Dragunov he should have stayed away. He says now he's going to show everyone what he is capable of.

He says because Dragunov tried to blind him, he's gonna beat him down so bad he's not even going to be able to hold his baby son. Trick Williams ends up attacking Dragunov from behind as he is distracted with McDonagh in the entrance aisle.

Latest Check-In On Brooks Jensen & Kiana James' Valentine's Day Date

As we return from the break, we see Trick Williams entering his locker room and talking to Carmelo Hayes about what just went down out in the ring. From there, we shoot to footage of the Valentine's Day date with Kiana James and Brooks Jensen.

As the two reach James' door, we see Jensen nervously waiting to try the "90/10" kissing advice he was given earlier when he is confronted by Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs. Henley tells Jensen that James is cheating on him. We find out she isn't, and that the person she said she loves on the phone was actually her brother.

Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

We see a shot of Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura, as well as former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance walking backstage, heading towards the entrance.

The commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T run down the lineup for next week's episode of NXT on USA and then we head to the ring for our main event of the evening.

The theme for former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance hits. The two make their way out to the ring as the fans do the Wendy Williams audience chant.

Now their music dies down and the theme for the first of their two opponents hits. On that note, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez emerges. She stops at the top of the stage and her music cuts off.

Finally, the theme for Japanese women's wrestling legend Meiko Satomura, a.k.a. "The Final Boss," hits. The two make their way down to the ring together and settle inside.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening. We see Carter and Perez kicking things off in the ring for their respective teams.

We see some basic back-and-forth action early on and then we watch as Perez and Satomura take a commanding lead in the offensive driver's seats. Each hit a big high spot from the ring to the floor before we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Perez getting worked over by Chance. We are shown highlights from during the break that shows how Carter and Chance shifted the offensive momentum to their favor.

Satomura finally gets the hot tag and comes in like a woman possessed, taking out any-and-everything that moves to shift the momentum back to her team's favor. She establishes a firm lead and then tags Perez back in.

Perez re-enters the ring and picks up where the Japanese women's legend left off, taking it to Carter. The fans break out in some dueling chants as Carter starts to fight back into the offensive driver's seat. Chance tags in and connects with a leg drop while Perez's head was hanging over the ring apron.

After some good comeback efforts by Chance and Carter, we see Satomura tag in Perez and the NXT Women's Champion connects with her Pop Rocks finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura Challenges Roxanne Perez For Title Shot

Once the match wraps up, Meiko Satomura reveals, as she promised she would, why she came here tonight. She gets on the microphone and tells Perez that she did something for her, now she wants the favor returned. She calls her out for a title match. Perez accepts. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!