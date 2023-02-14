The Legendary Jerry Jarrett Has Passed Away

WNS is saddened to learn the legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett has passed away aged 80. The news of Jarrett's death was announced by Mark James' Memphis Wrestling History Facebook group.

Jarrett along with his long-term business partner Jerry Lawler was a key figure in the history of professional wrestling in the Mid-Southern United States.

Jarrett founded the Memphis, Tennessee-based Continental Wrestling Association in 1977. In 1989, Jarrett merged his promotion with the Dallas, Texas-based promotion World Class Championship Wrestling, thus creating the United States Wrestling Association, which Jarrett sold to Lawler in 1997.

In 2002 he co-founded NWA:TNA with his son Jeff Jarrett, selling his controlling interest to Panda Energy International later that year.

His influence on the industry and all those he gave jobs to will not long be forgotten.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell commented on the news of Jarrett’s death, tweeting:

“SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family.”

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Jarrett family.