Tony Khan On How He Would Manage A Third Company Roster

During an interview with Bex & Buster, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about how he would manage rosters if he had a third wrestling company. This comes off the back of speculation that The Khan family might make a play to buy WWE.

Khan said:

“If I owned another wrestling company besides the two I already own, it would be very challenging, but I think we would want to maintain separate rosters just like I’ve tried to keep AEW and Ring of Honor to where there is crossover between the companies, but both have a strong pay-per-view business and AEW has great television.”

“With AEW and Ring of Honor, I’m very happy with what we’re doing.

“Certainly, if there were other opportunities that arose in terms of acquisitions then I would certainly be interested in (them).”