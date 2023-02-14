WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan On How He Would Manage A Third Company Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2023

During an interview with Bex & Buster, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about how he would manage rosters if he had a third wrestling company. This comes off the back of speculation that The Khan family might make a play to buy WWE.

Khan said:

“If I owned another wrestling company besides the two I already own, it would be very challenging, but I think we would want to maintain separate rosters just like I’ve tried to keep AEW and Ring of Honor to where there is crossover between the companies, but both have a strong pay-per-view business and AEW has great television.”

“With AEW and Ring of Honor, I’m very happy with what we’re doing.

“Certainly, if there were other opportunities that arose in terms of acquisitions then I would certainly be interested in (them).”

Source: fightful.com
