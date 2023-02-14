AEW Star Reveals New Business Venture

AEW star Ricky Starks has announced that he will be launching his own clothing brand soon.

The rising AEW star has taken to Twitter to promote the launch of "Dream Palace".

"I’ll be starting up my clothing brand soon

Dream Palace™️"

Starks was recently spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes invited Starks and was one of several non-WWE names who he asked to be their to support him for his return.