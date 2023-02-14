WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Konnan Shares His Thoughts On Jon Moxley Getting Caught Blading on Camera

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2023

Konnan Shares His Thoughts On Jon Moxley Getting Caught Blading on Camera

During his latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan commented AEW star Jon Moxley getting caught blading on AEW Dynamite. 

“The guy goes, ‘Yeah. I understand. I didn’t know the camera was looking.’ That’s why you don’t do it because you don’t know if the camera is looking, and number two, people got phones. They can videotape that … How hard it is to get on the mat, put your arm like this [covering your face] and with the other one do it [the blading]. Put your head under the ring or whatever. Incredible. I couldn’t believe [it] when I saw that … He’s just trying to live up to his gimmick of a guy that doesn’t give a f**k. But the blading, there’s no excuse for that.”

When Paul Wight Could Return To AEW

During an interview with The Metro, Paul Wight (Big Show) provided an update on his in-ring status with AEW and when we could expect to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 09, 2023 02:47PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #jon moxley #konnan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80628/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer