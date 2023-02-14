Konnan Shares His Thoughts On Jon Moxley Getting Caught Blading on Camera

During his latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan commented AEW star Jon Moxley getting caught blading on AEW Dynamite.
“The guy goes, ‘Yeah. I understand. I didn’t know the camera was looking.’ That’s why you don’t do it because you don’t know if the camera is looking, and number two, people got phones. They can videotape that … How hard it is to get on the mat, put your arm like this [covering your face] and with the other one do it [the blading]. Put your head under the ring or whatever. Incredible. I couldn’t believe [it] when I saw that … He’s just trying to live up to his gimmick of a guy that doesn’t give a f**k. But the blading, there’s no excuse for that.”
