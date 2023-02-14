Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - 8 Matches Confirmed

Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker making his first appearance since the Vengeance Day win over Grayson Waller. Waller will return from his one-week storyline suspension tonight as he faces Tyler Bate.
WWE has announced the following for the broadcast on USA Network:
- Jacy Jayne explains actions from last week when she attacked Gigi Dolin
- Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Axiom vs. Damon Kemp
- Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey
- Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate
- NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Vengeance Day win over Grayson Waller
- NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in an Open Challenge
- Brooks Jensen and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James go on a Valentine’s Day date
- Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
