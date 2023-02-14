WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - 8 Matches Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2023

Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker making his first appearance since the Vengeance Day win over Grayson Waller. Waller will return from his one-week storyline suspension tonight as he faces Tyler Bate.

WWE has announced the following for the broadcast on USA Network:

- Jacy Jayne explains actions from last week when she attacked Gigi Dolin

- Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton

- Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

- Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

- Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Vengeance Day win over Grayson Waller

- NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in an Open Challenge

- Brooks Jensen and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James go on a Valentine’s Day date

- Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance


