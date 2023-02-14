WWE RAW Results (2/13/2023) - Explosive Contract Signing

The following are the are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/13/2023)

This week's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

Becky Lynch, Bayley & Bianca Belair Kick Off The Show

From there, the regular Raw opening video and theme plays and then we shoot inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. where Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick welcome us to this week's show. We then hear the familiar sounds of the entrance song for Becky Lynch.

"The Man" emerges from the back and heads down to the ring to kick off the final red brand show heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event this coming weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Also in the ring is Adam Pearce. Graves and Patrick then talk us through the final moments of last week's show, which saw WWE Hall of Fame legend Lita return to make the save and provide an assist for Lynch in her Steel Cage match against Bayley, which saw interference from Bayley's friends in Damage CTRL.

We settle back live in the Barclays Center and the fans chant "Becky! Becky!" Lynch starts by saying, "The Man has come around to Brooklyn!" She mentions dressing up "spiffy" for us and points out that she brought Adam Pearce with her, too.

The fans boo. She assures us there's a reason for his presence and says she'll get to that in a bit. She mentions her cage match victory over Bayley last week and thanks Lita for having her back. The fans chant "Lita! Lita!"

Becky Lynch mentions the reason Pearce is here is because she wants to present him a proposition. She says she wants to fight her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the special event this weekend.

Before he can answer, the theme for Bayley hits and out she comes screaming "Whoa! Whoa!" She tells Lynch if she thinks she's getting an opportunity after what she did last week, she's a bigger idiot than the many idiots inside the Barclays Center right now.

The fans boo and Bayley continues by pointing out that she didn't accomplish anything without the help of Lita last week. She tells Pearce he should scratch the win for Lynch from the record books, ban Lita from all events and enter her, not Lynch, into the Chamber.

Bayley mentions being a Grand Slam Champion and tells Lynch she doesn't know what that is like. Lynch says she's a former headliner at WrestleMania and says that's something Bayley can't relate to.

As they continue comparing accomplishments, the theme for Bianca Belair hits and out comes the Raw Women's Champion to a big pop. The fans chant "EST! EST!" as she joins Bayley and Lynch in the ring.

Belair tells Pearce that there's already six women in the Chamber. She then presents Pearce with an idea. Pearce then mentions all three of them competing in a triple-threat match. She says if Lynch or Bayley wins, they get into the Women's Chamber. If Belair wins, neither of them get in. It's official.

The Judgment Day Ready For Big Week Ahead

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick react to the high-stakes match that was just added to tonight's show and then they run down the rest of the advertised lineup for the show.

From there, we shoot backstage and Byron Saxton is standing by with The Judgment Day. He mentions their various matches at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 show this weekend. He asks if they all are ready for their big matches. Each take a turn on the mic explaining why they are confident ahead of their respective matches.

Dominik Mysterio reveals he just got off the phone with "Mami," and says she's excited for Elimination Chamber and Valentine's Day. Finn Balor mentions that tonight, The Judgment Day has The Street Profits. He says they're gonna get rolled up and smoked up.

The Street Profits vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

We head back inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and we hear the familiar sounds of The Street Profits theme song. Out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for scheduled tag-team action.

The duo settles inside the squared circle as they prepare for tag-team action in our opening contest of the evening here on the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ford and Dawkins of The Street Profits take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, when the show returns. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see The Street Profits finishing up their ring entrance. Their music dies down and the theme for The Judgment Day sounds as the duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest make their way down to the ring, accompanied by Dom Mysterio.

Both teams are now out there. The bell sounds and we see Ford and Priest kick things off for their respective teams. Priest gets off to a good start on Ford. Ford makes the tag and he and Dawkins team up and start to take out the bigger man from The Judgment Day.

As the two knock Priest out of the ring, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues. During the break, Balor and Priest took back over control of the offense and spent the entire time dominating the action.

As we settle back in, we see Ford hitting a counter just in the nick of time and because of that, both guys are down and crawling to their corners. Each guy makes the tag and in comes Dawkins like a freight train, taking out any-and-everything that moves.

Dawkins throws Priest to the floor and continues to work over Balor. Meanwhile, Ford hits a crazy splash from the ring to the floor to further take out Priest. Balor and Dawkins fight it out in the ring, but Balor takes over and hits his Coup de Grace off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Edge & Beth Phoenix Brawl With The Judgment Day

Once the match wraps up, we see The Judgment Day aren't satisfied with just winning, as Priest blasts The Street Profits with a big kick. The Judgment Day begins a post-match beat down but then Edge's theme hits and out he comes with Beth Phoenix.

Edge beats down Priest and Balor. Phoenix works over Dominik Mysterio until Rhea Ripley appears from behind and takes out Phoenix. She leaves smiling as Edge runs back into the ring to check on his wife. After that, we head to another commercial break.

Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley Contract Signing

We return from the break and see media coverage of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sporting a custom WWE Championship after helping his team win the NFL Super Bowl LVII game over the weekend.

From there, we settle back inside the Barclays Center where we see a table and chairs set up in the carpeted ring, with Adam Pearce playing paper work on both sides of said-table. On that note, we hear Brock Lesnar's theme hit.

"The Beast Incarnate" emerges to a big pop from the Brooklyn fans and then settles inside the ring as we see highlights from his segment on last week's show, where he took out Bobby Lashley with a pair of F-5s.

Lesnar settles in the ring and throws his chair out to the floor. Pearce mentions that Lesnar already signed the contract, he needs Lashley to come out now and sign it as well to make their match official for Elimination Chamber.

Brock Lesnar says he wants to cut the crap. He calls out "The All Mighty" and tells him to hurry up and sign the papers. Lashley's theme hits and out comes several security guards.

Another table and chair is brought out and set at the top of the stage and then finally Lashley emerges with a mic-in-hand as he sets up shop at the second table at the top of the stage. All of the security guards are in between Lashley and Lesnar, filling the entire entrance ramp on both sides.

Lashley says he's gonna do things on his terms. He says he gave us his word that he'd have his people look at the contract. He says he did that and isn't sure if he's going to sign it. Lesnar tells Lashley to get his ass up there and sign it. He then laughs and says Lashley is scared.

The fans chant "Bobby's scared!" and Lashley smiles. Lesnar says if Lashley doesn't come and sign the contract, he's gonna come beat his ass unconscious and sign it for him. Lashley says he doesn't think Lesnar has the balls to. Lesnar calmly exits the ring and stares down the many security guards.

He begins laying waste to the dozens of security guards. He gets near Lashley, but Lashley back body-drops him on the hard floor. He then hits a big Spear. Lashley signs the contract and lays it on Lesnar's body as he remains laid out. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Michin vs. Piper Niven

When we return, we hear Kevin Patrick promoting The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show in Montreal as the iconic theme for "The Phenom" plays in the background.

From there, the entrance theme song for Piper Niven plays and out comes the former women's WWE Superstar known as Doudrop. She settles inside the ring and is ready for one-on-one action in our next match of the evening here on Raw.

The music for Niven fades down and then Michin, Mia Yim, makes her way out. Highlights are shown as she heads to the ring of last week's Raw where Carmella beat Mia Yim and Niven, as well as Candice LeRae, in the fatal-four-way to earn a spot in the Women's Chamber. We also see highlights of Niven and Yim getting in each other's faces in a backstage segment after the match.

Both ladies are in the ring now and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Niven immediately starts taking it to Yim, as she gets off to a strong start in this women's singles showdown.

Niven beats Yim down and hits a big splash for a close near fall. Yim hangs on, and even nearly hits her Eat DeFeat spot, but Niven avoids it and hits her Lochness Slam for the pin fall victory in a dominant showing here this evening.

Winner: Piper Niven

Looking At The Latest Happenings Within The Bloodline

A lengthy video package showing the latest happenings in the ongoing storyline with The Bloodline from this past Friday night's SmackDown is shown.

From there, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick plug matches at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 show involving members of the group, as well as tonight's main event pitting Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. We then head to another commercial break.

Sami Zayn Calls Out Cody Rhodes For A Chat

When we return from the break, Graves and Patrick remind us of the segment on last week's show where JBL ended his professional relationship with Baron Corbin. We then shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is standing by with Corbin.

She asks him about this and Corbin mentions it being depressing. He gets cut off mid sentence, however, and is told along with the rest of us that something is happening in the ring.

We shoot back inside the Barclays Center where we see Sami Zayn standing in the ring. He gets on the mic and says he wants to take the chance to say something to someone now because he's not sure if he'll get to before this weekend's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

With that said, Zayn says he knows Cody Rhodes is backstage. He asks him to indulge him and come out to the ring. Cody's theme hits and "The American Nightmare" emerges and heads to the ring, joining Zayn inside the squared circle.

The two stare at each other and the fans chant "This is Awesome!" Cody asks Zayn what he wants to talk about. He says he heard Cody say he thinks Zayn might be the one he faces at WrestleMania. He says he came here to look in his eyes and ask if he really said that and he really meant it.

Cody says he did but isn't sure it matters. He says what matters is does Zayn think he can. Zayn asks if he wants the honest answer. Zayn gets emotional and says he's not sure. He talks about seeing first-hand what The Bloodline is capable of.

He says he saw guys bigger and better than him fully confident go in and lose every single time against Reigns. He says he knows he has what it takes to be champion and even to headline WrestleMania, but if he's being honest, he doesn't know if he can beat Reigns.

He gets super emotional getting through that speech. The fans chant "You can do it!" at Zayn after he's done. Cody responds, "You don't know?! You don't know if you can do it?!" He says the people here seem to know. He says he hasn't been where Sami has been, but he's been watching from the sidelines all along.

He says he knows Reigns has beaten everyone. He says what is different this time, however, is that there are cracks in The Bloodline and that's because of Zayn. He says this awesome moment in time is because of Zayn.

Cody continues and says he won the Royal Rumble and punched his ticket to WrestleMania and says Michael Cole mentioned it on commentary, that he needs to finish his story. He gets worked up and with fire says he plans to finish it at WrestleMania.

He tells Sami he needs to finish his, too. He tells Sami he doesn't want to see him next Monday, because he'd rather see him at WrestleMania. Cody's theme hits again to end an excellent, excellent segment.

Backstage With Carmella, Nikki Cross & Asuka

We shoot backstage and see Carmella and Nikki Cross talking. Carmella asks where their other teammate for tonight is. We then see Asuka in a big mask appear behind them. She takes the mask off.

Carmella tells them both that they're so weird. She walks off. We head to a commercial break as the commentators plug the six-woman tag-team match coming up next.

Cody Rhodes vs. Baron Corbin

When we return from the break, we see Cathy Kelley again standing by with Baron Corbin. She apologizes for earlier and asks him again about JBL. Corbin says he's done with JBL and he's tired of being disrespected.

He uses their interview earlier as an example. He is offended that it was interrupted in favor of Sami Zayn. He says he hates to point this out to everyone but in no world does Sami Zayn beat Roman Reigns.

He asks Cathy if she knows the last person to beat Roman Reigns. He points out that it was him. He says he was blindsided by Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble or he'd be beating Reigns again at WrestleMania.

He says instead Reigns has an easy match in Zayn and another easy one in Cody Rhodes, who he calls weak for taking eight months for a pussyfoot injury. He says he was given the number 30 spot in the Rumble to make that easy for him, too.

He says he doesn't think Cody is tough, he's a joke. He says Cody's dad, Dusty Rhodes is a joke, his dog is a joke. He continues taunting him but is attacked out of nowhere by Cody, who is still in a suit. He demands a referee come with him and proceeds to beat Corbin's ass all the way down to the ring.

He heads in the ring and now he and Corbin are duking it out as the bell sounds to make this one official. Cody knocks Corbin out to the floor and while still in his suit, he hits a dive through the ropes and splashes onto Corbin.

He takes his suit and shirt off now and continues beating Corbin down at ringside. He rams him into the ringside barricade and continues his onslaught.

The two duke it out some more at ringside and then back in the ring, Cody hits a big Cody-Cutter. He yells out "Let's go!" and waits for Corbin to get up. When he does, he hits his Cross-Rhodes finisher and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Carmella, Nikki Cross & Asuka vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya & Raquel Rodriguez

Now we shoot backstage and see the threesome from SmackDown involved in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and tonight's six-woman Raw tag-team match, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez.

We see Nattie and Morgan begin to argue and then Raquel yells at both of them, "Ladies! We need to get along! Save it for Saturday night!" The theme for Liv Morgan hits and she heads out to the ring first for her team.

As Liv settles into the ring, Corey Graves plugs this six-woman tag-team match featuring the participants in the Women's Chamber match at this weekend's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. From there, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see the SmackDown team finishing up their entrances. Joining Liv Morgan in the ring for her team in this six-woman match is Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez.

Now the theme hits to bring out Nikki Cross and Carmella, and eventually, Asuka. The trio settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. After some initial back-and-forth action, we see the SmackDown team jump into the offensive lead as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break and see Team Raw is now in the offensive lead. Asuka ends up going off the deep end, taking out her own teammates before locking in an arm-bar on Morgan, forcing the tap and getting the victory.

Winners: Carmella, Nikki Cross & Asuka

Maximum Male Models With An Offer To Otis

We shoot backstage and Maxine from Maximum Male Models approaches Otis after Chad Gable throws a hot dog out of his hands and hits one of the models in the face. She asks Otis if he's interested in being the face and body of their new campaign.

As they continue to talk, Bronson Reed approaches them and they go silent. He continues walking past them, as Kevin Patrick plugs his one-on-one match against Mustafa Ali coming up next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali

Now we return from the break to see Bronson Reed making his way out and heading down to the ring for our next match of the evening. He settles inside and the music dies down.

The theme for his opponent, Mustafa Ali, plays and he emerges. As he heads to the ring, we see highlights from last week's show of the backstage segment that set up this match here tonight.

We hear the bell and these two immediately get after it. Reed uses his size and strength to dominant Ali coming out of the gate. Reed continues to dominate and knocks Ali out to the floor. He then runs off the ring apron like a human wrecking ball, smashing into Ali and flattening him.

Back in the ring, Ali starts to fire up for an offensive comeback. He knocks Reed out to the floor and he too tries to run and leap off the ring apron and splash onto him. Instead, Reed catches him, walks him over a few steps and slams him on a pile of steel chairs near the ring bell and time-keepers table.

Reed drags a lifeless Ali from the mess of chairs. He brings him into the ring and goes for a power bomb. Ali ends up avoiding it and countering with a Tornado DDT for a near fall. Reed kicks out at one and then turns Ali inside-out with a big lariat.

Bronson Reed heads to the top-rope and comes flying off with a tsunami splash for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Cathy Kelley Talks To Edge & Beth Phoenix

We shoot backstage to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by with Edge and Beth Phoenix.

We see highlights of the opener where Rhea Ripley attacked Beth Phoenix. Edge says he's tired of fighting with The Judgment Day for the last year. He and Phoenix vow to show The Judgment Day what's up at Elimination Chamber in their mixed tag showdown.

Miz TV With Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Now we head back inside the Barclays Center where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of The Miz. "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar" makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

The Miz settles inside the squared circle as Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick promote him hosting Miz TV with special guest, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, when we return. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, The Miz is introduced and he welcomes us to the latest installment of Miz TV. He opens by complaining about not being in the Men's Elimination Chamber match himself.

He continues and says he promised himself he wouldn't make this about himself, but instead, his special guest. He mentions Seth Rollins being that damn good and brings up Logan Paul and their recent interaction in the Royal Rumble.

From there, the theme for Seth "Freakin'" Rollins hits and out he comes in his big red boots, which Corey Graves points out has been setting social media on fire all week. The Miz is playing air guitar in the ring as Rollins "BURNS IT DOWN!" on the way to the ring.

The two have some fun as they get started talking, joking about Rollins' big red boots, etc. Things turn serious when Rollins keeps avoiding questions about Logan Paul.

Rollins finally gets serious, calling The Miz by his real name, Mike, and then explaining that he doesn't want to talk about Logan Paul because all he wanted to do is headline WrestleMania. He says that's not as important to Logan as him.

Miz says he sounds jealous. Seth calls him stupid. Miz says he's not stupid, and he gets serious now. He tells Rollins that between the two of them, they're both Grand Slam Champions in WWE history but points out that he is the only one of the two that has headlined WrestleMania before.

Rollins loses his cool and decks Miz. He goes to hit his Stomp with his big red boots, but is yanked out to the floor from ringside by Austin Theory. Theory beats Rollins down and brings him in the ring. Rollins fights back, decks Theory and then drops Miz.

He backs up and hits a Stomp on Miz with the big red boots. He then turns around and is A-Town Down by Theory with the finisher of the U.S. Champion. Theory stands tall with his title to end the segment.

Elias Approaches Rick Boogs Backstage

We shoot backstage and we see Elias and Rick Boogs talking. Elias tells Boogs he knows they have a lot in common -- big physiques and musical chops. Elias tells Boogs not to be nervous.

He says if he beats Miz tonight, maybe they'll shred on the guitar together. Boogs gets hyped by this and walks off ready to fight. We see Miz still face down on the mat in the ring. Graves yells "wake up, you got a match!" at him from the commentary desk and then we head to another commercial break.

Rick Boogs vs. The Miz

We see in the picture-in-picture commercial break the entire time The Miz slowly regaining consciousness. When we return, The Miz is still not even standing. Rick Boogs' theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring.

The Miz grabs a mic and says "Hold on you meat-head!" to Boogs. He asks if Boogs saw what just happened to him. He says there's no way we're having this match right now. The fans boo.

Regardless, the bell sounds. With the mic still in-hand, Miz is picked up and slammed by Boogs. Boogs then curls The Miz as the fans count along with each rep. After that he hits a muscle-up slam for a very easy, very quick pin fall victory.

Winner: Rick Boogs

Chelsea Green Complains To Adam Pearce Backstage

Backstage, we see Chelsea Green complaining to Adam Pearce. She says she sent emails that were strongly worded to the manager. Pearce says he knows, because he got them. He points out that he's the manager of both shows.

Green claims she wasn't ready for Asuka and demands a re-do. She demands to be put into the triple-threat main event tonight. Pearce says, "No." She says she's starting to feel threatened. Pearce simply walks off. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Byron Saxton Interviews The Judgment Day

We return from the break and things are sent backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with The Judgment Day. They talk about having the upper-hand going into the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event this coming weekend.

Damian Priest vows to walk out the new U.S. Champion. He says Rhea Ripley walks out of WrestleMania as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Rhea Ripley says she couldn't of said it better herself. She says Charlotte Flair is on a different level -- the one below her.

She says her rise begins this Saturday at Elimination Chamber when Finn and she beat the crap out of the great couple, Edge and Beth Phoenix.

The commentators then run down the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE this weekend. After that, we are sent into an elaborate video package showcasing the history of the brutal Elimination Chamber structure.

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

Now we shoot to a different area backstage and see Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair heading towards the ring. The commentators plug her in the main event against Becky Lynch and Bayley as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

After a quick recap of the Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn segment, we return inside Barclays Center where the familiar sounds of the theme song for Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair hits.

Out comes "The EST Of WWE" for our headline match of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw. She settles inside the squared circle for the final bout of tonight's show and her theme dies down.

The theme for Bayley hits and out comes the Damage CTRL member. She heads to the ring as Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves sing her praises about being a former Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick remind us that if she or Becky Lynch wins tonight, they'll be added to the Elimination Chamber. Bayley settles in the ring as well and now her music fades down and off.

Finally, the theme for Becky Lynch hits and out comes "The Man" for this triple-threat women's main event with high-stakes as it relates to the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend in Montreal.

As Lynch settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. We return from the break and we see the match has already started. Lynch is faring well, but not for long, as she gets taken out and thrown to the floor at ringside.

This leaves Bayley and Belair alone in the ring, and it is the Damage CTRL leader who dominates the Raw Women's Champion for a few minutes, Belair ends up swinging wildly and fighting her way back into competitive form. Bayley hits a back-suplex that slows down her momentum.

Now we see Lynch re-enter the picture and she starts taking it to Bayley, until Bayley hangs her throat-first across the ring ropes, sending her back to the floor. Bayley locks in a knee-bar on Belair, who screams out in pain. Lynch ends up coming off the top-rope with a leg-drop to break it up.

Lynch hits a double-DDT on Belair and Bayley for a close near fall attempt. As the match continues, we head back to another mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Lynch doing well, but not for long. Belair starts to take over and as she does, the commentators point out that the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have made their way out and have settled in at ringside.

As the match continues, we see Lynch fight her way back into the offensive driver's seat. As she seems to have this one wrapped up, she goes for the cover but is yanked out to the floor, breaking up the pin in the process, by Damage CTRL at ringside.

Belair also loses focus while dealing with Damage CTRL at ringside, and Bayley nearly uses this opportunity to score the pin. Belair manages to kick out. After this, we see all of the six women scheduled for the Women's Elimination Chamber match run down to the ringside area.

The six women in the Chamber match this weekend in Montreal begin brawling with Damage CTRL at ringside. Meanwhile, back in the ring, we see Bayley and Belair are still both down. Iyo Sky goes to the top-rope but Belair stops her and military presses her out onto all of the women at ringside.

We see Belair standing strong now, but she is attacked from behind by Bayley. Bayley is then knocked down from behind by Lynch. Belair ends up hitting her K.O.D. finisher on Bayley and scores the cover for the pin fall victory.

After the match, we see highlights as Graves and Patrick talk us through them. We then return live and see Belair celebrating her victory, while Bayley is laid out in the ring.

We also see Becky Lynch slumped down at ringside, leaning against the commentary desk with her head in her hands, upset that she let this one slip through her fingers thanks to an attack from Damage CTRL.

The commentators run down the lineup again for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view event this weekend at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. We then head off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Bianca Belair