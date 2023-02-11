Eddie Kingston "no longer able to compete" at Defy's YEAR6

According to Defy's twitter account earlier today, "DEFY has learned that due to injury EDDIE KINGSTON will no longer be able to compete at tonight's YEAR6".

EDDIE is super bummed and we wish him a speedy recovery. We'll have him back for a future event!



DON'T FEAR, Defyance- a stacked card remains, 6 YEARS LOUD! pic.twitter.com/FRX5HQLrB2 — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) February 11, 2023

There were no details as to the injury, however, Wrestling News Source is wishing him a speedy and healthy recovery.