WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Eddie Kingston "no longer able to compete" at Defy's YEAR6

Posted By: The YETI on Feb 11, 2023

Eddie Kingston "no longer able to compete" at Defy's YEAR6

According to Defy's twitter account earlier today, "DEFY has learned that due to injury EDDIE KINGSTON will no longer be able to compete at tonight's YEAR6".

There were no details as to the injury, however, Wrestling News Source is wishing him a speedy and healthy recovery.

 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #defy #year6 #eddie kinsgston #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80615/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer