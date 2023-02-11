WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Session 1 - #JerseyJCup Results

Posted By: The YETI on Feb 11, 2023

Similar to many cups and tournaments that have existed in the past, @GCWrestling_'s #JerseyJCup does not disappoint.  With names such as Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Arez, Komander, Lio Rush, Tony Deppen, Jordan Oliver, Alex Shelley, Blake Christian, Alec Price, Joey Janela, Starboy Charlie, Charles Mason and Billie Starkz its no wonder the GCW faithful helped push #JerseyJCup to trend worldwide in Session 1.

Results from Session 1 earlier today. 

  1. Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley in a first-round tournament match.
  2. Cole Radrick defeated Dante Leon, Marcus Mathers, Yoya, Dyln McKay, and Grim Reefer in a six-way scramble first-round tournament match.
  3. Blake Christian defeated Alec Price in a first-round tournament match.
  4. Joey Janela defeated Starboy Charlie in a first-round tournament match.
  5. Lio Rush defeated Tony Deppen in a first-round tournament match.
  6. Charles Mason defeated Billie Starkz in a first-round tournament match.
  7. Komander defeated Arez in a first-round tournament match.
  8. Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham in a first-round tournament match.

No real big surprises were noted in the results besides Gresham, a fan favorite dropping his first-round match to Mike Bailey.

Session 2 continues tonight via FITE.

Many around the PWC noticed:

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #gcw #independents #irish whip podcast

