GCW Session 1 - #JerseyJCup Results

Similar to many cups and tournaments that have existed in the past, @GCWrestling_'s #JerseyJCup does not disappoint. With names such as Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Arez, Komander, Lio Rush, Tony Deppen, Jordan Oliver, Alex Shelley, Blake Christian, Alec Price, Joey Janela, Starboy Charlie, Charles Mason and Billie Starkz its no wonder the GCW faithful helped push #JerseyJCup to trend worldwide in Session 1.
Results from Session 1 earlier today.
No real big surprises were noted in the results besides Gresham, a fan favorite dropping his first-round match to Mike Bailey.
Session 2 continues tonight via FITE.
*TONITE 8PM!*— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 11, 2023
The #JerseyJCup continues at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City!
2nd Round Matches:
Mike Bailey vs Komander
Blake Christian vs Cole Radrick
Charles Mason vs Jordan Oliver
Joey Janela vs Lio Rush
Who will become the 2023 JCup Champion?
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/iV3iq7Kust
Many around the PWC noticed:
Two of the stars I’ve made in @GCWrestling_!— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 11, 2023
But WTF is @starb0ycharlie wearing?! https://t.co/Bb8hSDD23B
