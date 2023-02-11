WWE SmackDown On February 10 Set A Big Record

WWE is doing great business right and that's good for the company heading into a potential sale.
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown set a huge record. The show took place from the Mohegan Sun in Montville, Connecticut.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting last night’s edition of SmackDown was the highest-grossing event in that market.
"Per internal WWE live events reports, last night’s WWE Smackdown at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut was said to be the highest-grossing event in that market in WWE history."
The show was headlined by an Intercontinental Title #1 contenders match.
