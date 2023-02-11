WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Reflect On His Backstage Fight With Batista From 2006

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2023

Booker T discussed the 2006 backstage fight he got into with Batista during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, reflecting that he can't remember what the real-life fight was over.

On his thoughts on Batista today:

If I saw Bautista today, I would give him a hug and tell him how great he’s doing in Hollywood. He’s knocking it out. He’s freakin’ killing it. It was an incident that happened between two men. And if you’re a man, you know something about that.

On not hating Batista:

If you’re a man who’s got testosterone running through your body and you’re in a testosterone-driven business, you might get in a fight with somebody. That doesn’t mean you hate them. Don’t mean you don’t like them. It was an incident that happened. I don’t even remember what the fight was about.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t #batista #hall of fame

