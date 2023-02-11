Booker T Reflect On His Backstage Fight With Batista From 2006

Booker T discussed the 2006 backstage fight he got into with Batista during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, reflecting that he can't remember what the real-life fight was over.
If I saw Bautista today, I would give him a hug and tell him how great he’s doing in Hollywood. He’s knocking it out. He’s freakin’ killing it. It was an incident that happened between two men. And if you’re a man, you know something about that.
If you’re a man who’s got testosterone running through your body and you’re in a testosterone-driven business, you might get in a fight with somebody. That doesn’t mean you hate them. Don’t mean you don’t like them. It was an incident that happened. I don’t even remember what the fight was about.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com