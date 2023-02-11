Booker T Reflect On His Backstage Fight With Batista From 2006

Booker T discussed the 2006 backstage fight he got into with Batista during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, reflecting that he can't remember what the real-life fight was over.

On his thoughts on Batista today:

If I saw Bautista today, I would give him a hug and tell him how great he’s doing in Hollywood. He’s knocking it out. He’s freakin’ killing it. It was an incident that happened between two men. And if you’re a man, you know something about that.

On not hating Batista: