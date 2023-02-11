WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE NXT Champion Retires From The Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2023

WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom has revealed that Oney Lorcan better known to many as Biff Busick (Chris Girard) has retired from the ring.

During his run in NXT, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Danny Burch and aligned themselves with Pat McAfee’s Kings of Wrestling stable that went up against The Undisputed ERA in WarGames.

Lorcan returned to WWE in October 2022 to work as a coach at the Performance Center. Matt Bloom discussed his role in WWE and confirmed Lorcan is done in the ring:

"My position now as a head coach, I oversee my coaches. I have an amazing staff, so I gotta give props to those guys.

“Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley, Steve Corino, Alexander Winkler, ‘Oney Lorcan’ Chris Girard, who just recently retired from being in the ring, Johnny Moss, and we have a few UK coaches that are on the cusp of being full-time coaches as well."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #oney lorca #biff busick #chris girard #matt bloom

