Bray Wyatt Wrestled After Friday's WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2023

Two dark matches were held after this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports Wyatt and others were in-action. Check out the results:

- New Day def. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

- No Disqualification Match: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight

Check out a big return that took place on the broadcast below:

Big WWE Superstar Returns On SmackDown

A big return took place on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Halfway through the broadcast, Natalya called out Shayna Baszler to defend hersel [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 10, 2023 09:31PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

