Bray Wyatt Wrestled After Friday's WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Two dark matches were held after this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports Wyatt and others were in-action. Check out the results:
- New Day def. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
- No Disqualification Match: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight
Bray Wyatt & LA Knight had another dark match after last night's #SmackDown went off-air! pic.twitter.com/wllASGMOEd— wrestling.killer (@wrestlingkill3r) February 11, 2023
Check out a big return that took place on the broadcast below:
⚡ Big WWE Superstar Returns On SmackDown
A big return took place on tonight's WWE SmackDown. Halfway through the broadcast, Natalya called out Shayna Baszler to defend hersel [...]
