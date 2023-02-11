Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said PPV Event

The NWA will tonight present the Nuff Said pay-per-view on FITE TV at 7 pm EST. Below is the final card for the event:
NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary)
NWA National Champion Cyon defends against Homicide
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille defends against Angelina Love in a no DQ match
Thom Latimer vs. Fodder in a Singapore cane match
Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis
EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley (fka Alex Riley)
NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton defends against Alex Taylor
NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebelion defend Blunt Force Trauma (w/ Aron Stevens)
Dak Draper and Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop
Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler
Pre-Show: Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo
Pre-Show: Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max the Impaler
Pre-Show: Dak Draper and Matthew Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop
Pre-Show: Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com