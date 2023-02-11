WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said PPV Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2023

The NWA will tonight present the Nuff Said pay-per-view on FITE TV at 7 pm EST. Below is the final card for the event:

NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary)

NWA National Champion Cyon defends against Homicide

NWA Women’s Champion Kamille defends against Angelina Love in a no DQ match

Thom Latimer vs. Fodder in a Singapore cane match

Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis

EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley (fka Alex Riley)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton defends against Alex Taylor

NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebelion defend Blunt Force Trauma (w/ Aron Stevens)

Dak Draper and Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop

Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler

Pre-Show: Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo

Pre-Show: Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max the Impaler

Pre-Show: Dak Draper and Matthew Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop

Pre-Show: Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra


