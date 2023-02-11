Result Of NJPW "Loser Leaves Japan" Match

The result of the "Loser Leaves Japan" match that took place at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka is in.

During Saturday’s event, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White went up against ex-Bullet Club member Hikuleo. The stipulation of the match stated that the loser of the match would have to leave the country.

Hikuleo defeated Jay White which effectively ended White’s run with NJPW. It has been known for a while now that White would be leaving Japan for the U.S. when his contract with NJPW ended, which is soon if not already.

WWE has shown interest in both White and Hikuleo

White will next be in action at the February 18 Battle in the Valley show in San Jose, California. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion goes up against AEW’s Eddie Kingston.