Two WWE NXT Star Stars Out With Injuries

Two WWE NXT Superstars have revealed they suffered injuries recently.

NXT star JD McDonagh suffered a detached retina that will keep him out of ring action for up to two weeks and on Friday, NXT star Amari Miller revealed on Twitter that she will be undergoing surgery on a torn ACL. She tweeted:

"I have torn my ACL and getting surgery next week

Life happens in the CRAZIEST way. Everything happens for a reason and I totally think everything lately has been a blessing in disguise for a powerful future.

I will keep u all updated, minor setback for major COMEBACK

Love u"

WNS wishes both stars all the best with their recovery.