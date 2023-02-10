Two WWE NXT Star Stars Out With Injuries

Two WWE NXT Superstars have revealed they suffered injuries recently.
NXT star JD McDonagh suffered a detached retina that will keep him out of ring action for up to two weeks and on Friday, NXT star Amari Miller revealed on Twitter that she will be undergoing surgery on a torn ACL. She tweeted:
"I have torn my ACL and getting surgery next week
Life happens in the CRAZIEST way. Everything happens for a reason and I totally think everything lately has been a blessing in disguise for a powerful future.
I will keep u all updated, minor setback for major COMEBACK
Love u"
WNS wishes both stars all the best with their recovery.
.@WWENXT fans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend - Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I've got a detached retina in my right eye.— JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) February 9, 2023
Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time.
10-14 days, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Count em. pic.twitter.com/P4GfpbnkUG
