WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Two WWE NXT Star Stars Out With Injuries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2023

Two WWE NXT Star Stars Out With Injuries

Two WWE NXT Superstars have revealed they suffered injuries recently.

NXT star JD McDonagh suffered a detached retina that will keep him out of ring action for up to two weeks and on Friday, NXT star Amari Miller revealed on Twitter that she will be undergoing surgery on a torn ACL. She tweeted:

"I have torn my ACL and getting surgery next week

Life happens in the CRAZIEST way. Everything happens for a reason and I totally think everything lately has been a blessing in disguise for a powerful future.

I will keep u all updated, minor setback for major COMEBACK

Love u"

WNS wishes both stars all the best with their recovery.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #jd mcdonagh #amari miller

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80592/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer