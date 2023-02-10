WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
RUMOR KILLER: Update On Mercedes Mone’s Deal With NJPW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2023

A rumor has been making the rounds that Mercedes Mone’s NJPW fee is "significantly higher" than what Chris Jericho was being paid during his time with the promotion.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the money she is making is "not even close" to Jericho, stating:

"The money is not at the level she could get with WWE or AEW. It’s certainly very good money on a per appearance basis, but that would tell you she’s doing it for the experience and ‘bucket list’ idea of wanting to at one point in her prime work against the top Japanese women wrestlers in Japan."

Mone is reportedly only contracted for a few appearances at the time. She is set to face IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18.

