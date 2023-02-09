WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
When Paul Wight Could Return To AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2023

During an interview with The Metro, Paul Wight (Big Show) provided an update on his in-ring status with AEW and when we could expect to see him back:

“You know, there’s been some setbacks personally. I mean, I’ve had a couple of injury setbacks, had to get a knee replaced in August. That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day! It’s like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway. But we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good!”

On the younger talent in AEW:

“I enjoy being in the ring with younger talent. There’s things you can tell them, but there’s things you can actually show them the rhythm and timing of in the ring that make more sense and will help them grow as talent. So, I just saw more of that as an opportunity here in AEW.”

