SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2023

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to Wednesday's Dynamite, and results can be viewed below, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

- Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno def. Vary Morales, El Cobarde and El Dragon

- Big Bill def. Gino Rivera

- Jade Cargill and Leila Grey def. Dulce Tormenta and Daddi Doom

- Brian Cage def. Jastin Taylor

- Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose def. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne.

- Yuka Sakazaki def. VertVixen. Athena attacked Sakazaki after the match.

- Josh Woods def. Jake Manning

- Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor def. Aydan Colt and a partner


