SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to Wednesday's Dynamite, and results can be viewed below, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:
- Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno def. Vary Morales, El Cobarde and El Dragon
- Big Bill def. Gino Rivera
- Jade Cargill and Leila Grey def. Dulce Tormenta and Daddi Doom
- Brian Cage def. Jastin Taylor
- Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose def. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne.
- Yuka Sakazaki def. VertVixen. Athena attacked Sakazaki after the match.
- Josh Woods def. Jake Manning
- Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor def. Aydan Colt and a partner
