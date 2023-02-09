WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned On Wednesday's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2023

New AEW World Tag Team Champions were crowned on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. 

The event closed with new AEW World Tag Team Champions being crowned as The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed in a shocking upset to win the gold. 

At one stage in the match, the referee took a bump and The Gunns tried to use the belt as a weapon but Billy Gunn ran to stop this. The Gunns took out their father and moments later, a gun to Anthony Bowens was enough for a pinfall victory.

This is the first time that The Gunns have held titles.


