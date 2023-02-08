List of Producers Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has revealed a list of producers for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as well as several backstage notes.

- Jamie Noble produced the Edge/Beth Phoenix/Judgment Day segment, as well as Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest.

- Adam Pearce produced Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis.

- Michael Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar promo and the Cody Rhodes promo. Lesnar’s promo was listed for Austin Theory internally.

- Shawn Daivari produced Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella. This was Carmella’s first match since Triple H took over creative.

- Jason Jordan produced Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy, as well as a match for Main Event between The OC and Creed Brothers.

- Molly Holly produced Asuka vs. Chelsea Green. This was Green’s first WWE TV match since November 2020 and her first on RAW since December 2019.

- Abyss produced Elias vs. Montez Ford.

- Jason Cade produced Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell for WWE Main Event.