Big Name Makes Shock Return To WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2023

There was a big return on Tuesday's WWE NXT.

Carmelo Hayes opened the broadcast with a passionate and fiery promo before being interrupted in his quest to challenge for Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship.

JD McDonagh interrupted Carmelo Hayes and challenged him to a match.

However, during the final moments of that match, both men were distracted and out came...Ilja Dragunov!

Hayes in all the madness got a roll-up pinfall victory over JD McDonagh and then had a face-off with the returning Dragunov.

Dragunov then attacked JD McDonagh!


#wwe #nxt #ilja dragunov

