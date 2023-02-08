Big Name Makes Shock Return To WWE NXT

There was a big return on Tuesday's WWE NXT.
Carmelo Hayes opened the broadcast with a passionate and fiery promo before being interrupted in his quest to challenge for Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship.
JD McDonagh interrupted Carmelo Hayes and challenged him to a match.
However, during the final moments of that match, both men were distracted and out came...Ilja Dragunov!
Hayes in all the madness got a roll-up pinfall victory over JD McDonagh and then had a face-off with the returning Dragunov.
Dragunov then attacked JD McDonagh!
ILJA DRAGUNOV IS BACK!!!@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XOXJoBLgum— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2023
