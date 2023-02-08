WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss Is Reportedly Taking Time Off WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2023

Alexa Bliss has not appeared on WWE TV since losing to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble and many wonder what is next for Bliss.

A report from PWInsider reveals that Bliss will be taking some time off from WWE television and was known in the build-up to the Royal Rumble event

Over the past few weeks, Bliss has been teased as aligning herself with Uncle Howdy/Bray Wyatt. It will be interesting to see how she returns and if she will reunite with Wyatt as so many hope.

Bliss is not currently advertised for the Elimination Chamber.

We'll keep you updated.

