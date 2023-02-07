WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Passes Away Aged 57

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2023

Charlie Norris, who had a run in WCW in the 1990s has passed away.

The Cauliflower Alley Club revealed that Norris passed at the age of 57. He passed away on February 6, 2023 at the age of 57 due to heart failure following a battle with kidney disease.

Norris had worked the Midwest independent circuit and for World Championship Wrestling in 1993. 

From the mid-90s until 2006 he worked for several independent promotions. Following his retirement from the ring in 2006, Norris resided on the Red Lake Indian Reservation and worked as a personal trainer at a gym in Red Lake.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Norris' friends and family at this time. 


