WWE 2K23 Creative Director Comments On Competition From AEW Games

The WWE 2K23 videogame has been announced for a release in March 2023, but Games will also release their console game this year, with the Fight Forever game to launch sometime this year.

During an interview with WCCF Tech, Visual Concepts creative director Lynell Jinks revealed that he enjoys competition believing that AEW Games will help make the 2K series much strong. Jinks said:

“I love competition. I started on NBA 2K, I spent 10 years on it, and at that time, we were going against NBA Inside Drive.

“Then we were going against (NBA) ShootOut and NBA Live, and every year, we would look at what they did and be, like, “that’s interesting” or “they did this better than us.” That only makes our games better.

“Same thing you can say about wrestling in general — having competition, to me, it’s no coincidence that the storylines (in WWE) have been the best they’ve been in a long time.

“I think it’s because of that competition. It’s the same with video games. I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re gonna do that’s going to drive us to be even stronger."