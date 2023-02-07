WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Update On When Ring Of Honor Television Tapings Will Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2023

Some news has emerged on Ring of Honor television tapings with an announcement from Tony Khan believed to be coming any day now.

Since Tony Khan bought ROH, there have been pay-per-view events but there has been no word on a return to television. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Metler revealed that Tony Khan has pulled talent from independent shows to be at Ring of Honor tapings later this month:

“They pulled people off of some indies on the 25th (of February) for Ring of Honor television. Wheeler Yuta was pulled and Trish Adora and I’m not sure who else – one or two others. My guess is Tony Khan will – look, it’s three weeks from now he better make an announcement soon. So I’m figuring by Tuesday or Wednesday he’ll say something and we’ll get more details on what this is and what it entails.”

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #tony khan

