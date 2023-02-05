Cody Rhodes Would Love To Wrestle Gunther In Europe

Gunther set a new record for the longest time spent in the Men’s 30-man Rumble Rumble recently. Gunther entered at #1 and lasted for one hour and eleven minutes.

He would go on to become the runner-up of the match, with a returning Cody Rhodes eliminating him and winning the match. During the most recent WWE After The Bell podcast, Rhodes reveals he would like to wrestle Gunther in Europe.

“I don’t know Gunther on a personal level, I’ve made fun of the name in the past, and maybe there was a little bad blood perhaps because of that, but I can say this. That [facing Gunther] looks like something I could see myself revisiting.

“I could see that happening again, in terms of a one-on-one encounter with the current Intercontinental Champion, who I believe just broke my record, not to mention he broke the Royal Rumble record, he broke my record for days with the Intercontinental Championship. That’s the kind of next-level elite athlete that I would love to wrestle anywhere in the United States, but specifically, I would love to wrestle him in Europe.”

“In Europe, it’s an away game for me, it’s hostile, and I’d be all about that. I think there might be part of him that thinks, ‘I’ve gone an hour and I was able to hold it with you in there,’ and I want him to know that I had his number as much as he had mine. Right now, I can’t say enough superlative items about the current Intercontinental Champion. His future is massive, his present is also massive. We’re living it. I could use a few weeks before I’m living it again.

“Certainly, I look forward to another one-on-one encounter and I’d love to wrestle him in Europe to see what that feels like.”