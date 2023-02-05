Seth Rollins Compares WWE To Succession TV Series

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth Rollins jokingly referred fans to the hit TV show Succession for an explanation about the backstage situation with Vince McMahon.

He noted that he is focusing on his own role within the company, Rollins said:

“Have you ever seen the show ‘Succession’? If you need an explanation, there you go. You have three seasons of it, I think on HBO, so that’s again, all above my head.

“I’m a pro wrestler, I show up, I put in the work in the ring, try to do my best to entertain the people who buy the tickets and watch us on TV, and that’s all I can focus on.

“If I start worrying about the other stuff, I’m gonna lose my cool so, I gotta keep my cool, my friend.”