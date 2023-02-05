Newly Signed WWE NXT Star Missed Vengeance Day Due To Visa Issues

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Dragon Lee has yet to start training with WWE and couldn’t be at Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day due to visa issues.
“They didn’t, they’re not relying on bringing in so many indie guys. I’m sure they wanted to introduce Dragon Lee, but he’s having visa issues, so he’s not there yet," Meltzer stated.
Meltzer noted that former NJPW star Karl Fredricks could've made an appearance, but Meltzer speculated that they kept him from appearing on screen as isn't on the same level as Lee.
