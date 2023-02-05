WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On WWE Allowing NXT Talent To Work Select Independent Dates

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2023

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com recently reported that WWE is going to allow NXT "to work select indies going forward" but this has been denied by Shawn Michaels during the Vengeance Day post-show media call. Michaels said that Ivy Nile appearing for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event is a one-shot deal. Michaels said:

“As of right now, that was honestly a one-shot deal. Booker has obviously been very good to us here. It was something that he asked and we obviously wanted to help him out with that. As of right now, there is no talk of any of that, to my knowledge. Right now, that was just us helping Booker out with the show and doing what we could to see if we could help. Right now, to the best of my knowledge, it is just a one-shot deal for now.” 

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer further commented on the situation:

“Ivy Nile is going to work a show in a couple of weeks for Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling. Shawn Michaels actually said it’s a one-time thing. What I understand as far as Reality Of Wrestling, they expect to get some NXT stars from time to time. Bryan is basically correct, that there are several companies that are talked to, with the idea that they may be able to get NXT stars, but the Booker T thing has to go well. If it goes well, there are other companies and I think they are targeting companies that are close to AEW and see what they can do.”


Tags: #wwe #nxt #shawn michaels

