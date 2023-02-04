Fallon Henley & Kiana James Win Women’s Tag Team Titles At NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Fallon Henley and Kiana James won the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions during tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 which saw Henley and James defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.
The challengers got the advantage in the early part of the match. Chance was tossed off the top rope after Carter got the hot tag. Fallon rolled up Carter for the win while Fallon held onto Carter’s feet for the 1...2..3.
This is the first title run for James and Henley.
The action is picking up in this #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match!#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/7ztug1pRhj— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2023
What just happened?!@FallonHenleyWWE and @kianajames_wwe are the new #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions 🤯#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/QBbwVEcFd0— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 5, 2023
