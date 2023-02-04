WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Fallon Henley & Kiana James Win Women’s Tag Team Titles At NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2023

Fallon Henley & Kiana James Win Women’s Tag Team Titles At NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Fallon Henley and Kiana James won the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions during tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 which saw Henley and James defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

The challengers got the advantage in the early part of the match. Chance was tossed off the top rope after Carter got the hot tag. Fallon rolled up Carter for the win while Fallon held onto Carter’s feet for the 1...2..3. 

This is the first title run for James and Henley. 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #vengeance day #fallon henley #kiana james

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80526/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer