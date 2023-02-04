WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
List Of Producers For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 04, 2023

Here is a list of producers for the 2023 Royal Rumble, courtesy of Fightful.

* The Men’s Royal Rumble was produced by Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra and Jamie Noble.

* Abyss produced by Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight.

* Adam Pearce produced Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss.

* The Women’s Royal Rumble was produced by TJ Wilson, Moly Holly, Petey Williams & Jason Jordan.

* Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns.

* Jason Cade was brought in to help with the Rumble, but wasn’t listed as a producer.

* When wrestlers were eliminated, they didn’t leave through the entrance, but were instead taken to an exit along the side and escorted to the back. Logan Paul took photos with fans on his way to the back.

* The Rumble was B-Fab’s first WWE main roster match and third televised match.

* Dana Brooke, Natalya, Tamina and Liv Morgan have been in every women’s Royal Rumble match so far.

* Chelsea Green was not hidden before her surprise appearance and was seen at the venue all day. She brought several different ring outfits for the show.

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were not in town and not planned for the event. Ronda Rousey was also not expected for the show after she lost the Smackdown women’s title.

* NIL recruits were at several events that weekend, including the Special Olympics event, a fireside chat and dinner and the Rumble. Several in WWE spoke highly of Abby Jacobs and believes she will transition to wrestling well if she decides to.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe

