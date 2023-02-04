List Of Producers For 2/3/2023 Episode Of SmackDown

Here are the list of producers for this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Imperium. Jordan produced the post-show dark matches of The OC vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso and Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville.

* Shane Helms produced Viking Raiders vs. Brawling Brutes.

* Petey Williams produced Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega.

* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn segment.

* Adam Pearce produced the pre-show dark match of Madcap Moss vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

* The talent and crew reportedly ‘really enjoyed’ taking part in the NASCAR segment.

* Last night’s show was sold out according to internal reports and the highest-grossing event in Greenville in company history.

* Creative for the show was set Thursday night.