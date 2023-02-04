List Of Producers For 2/3/2023 Episode Of SmackDown

Here are the list of producers for this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select.
* Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Imperium. Jordan produced the post-show dark matches of The OC vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso and Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville.
* Shane Helms produced Viking Raiders vs. Brawling Brutes.
* Petey Williams produced Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega.
* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn segment.
* Adam Pearce produced the pre-show dark match of Madcap Moss vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
* The talent and crew reportedly ‘really enjoyed’ taking part in the NASCAR segment.
* Last night’s show was sold out according to internal reports and the highest-grossing event in Greenville in company history.
* Creative for the show was set Thursday night.
⚡ Top 10 Most Influential WWE Champions Of All Time
The world of professional wrestling has been entertaining fans for decades, with larger-than-life characters and intense storylines. Out of [...]— Joe West Feb 04, 2023 03:02PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com