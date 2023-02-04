Zilla Fatu, Son of Umaga, Is Training To Become A Pro Wrestler

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, has sat down for an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm where he spoke about his hopes of becoming a professional wrestler.

"To be honest, when I was in prison, I really didn't have it on my mind, but when I came home and I saw that my family was on top of the business, I'm thinking, why not? I don't know if you know or anybody else knows, but my dad didn't want none of us to do wrestling, like at all. So that was kind of hard going against what my dad’s wishes were."

On his goals:

"Really, just to get off parole faster. I don't know if you know or anybody else knows, I am on parole right now, so that’s a big thing because I heard we can get off parole faster. That's what I'm working on right now. There's a whole bunch of paperwork. It's a big process I have to go through and you know, obviously, I got to stay out of trouble and show them that I'm involved with the community. Yeah, just try to stay positive and not try to go down the bad route.”

On why he chose Booker T's wrestling school: