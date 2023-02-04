WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sami Callihan Talks The Future Of The Design In IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 04, 2023

Sami Callihan was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about the trajectory of the storyline in IMPACT Wrestling with The Design.

“I’ve pretty much done everything that there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling and I love to be able to tell different types of stories. I think right now, with this story, stay tuned because you guys are all in for a crazy ride. We’ve just touched the surface of what this entire thing will be.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #sami callihan

