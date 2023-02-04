OPINION: Is Cody Rhodes' WWE Return What We Need? Maybe.

The return of Cody Rhodes to WWE in 2023 has been one of the most highly anticipated events in the world of professional wrestling. After making a name for himself on the independent circuit and in other promotions, Rhodes has returned to the WWE with a bang, quickly establishing himself as one of the top stars in the company.

There are many reasons why fans are so excited about Rhodes' return. For starters, he is one of the most talented and charismatic performers in the business today. With his athleticism, technical skill, and natural charisma, Rhodes has the ability to connect with audiences like few others in the industry.

In addition to his in-ring skills, Rhodes is also known for his innovative and creative mind. Throughout his career, he has been known for coming up with unique and entertaining ideas that have helped to set him apart from other performers. Whether it's his elaborate ring entrances, his innovative finishing moves, or his off-the-wall promo work, Rhodes is always looking for new and interesting ways to engage fans and stand out from the rest of the pack.

Of course, there are also those who are critical of Rhodes' return to the WWE. Some argue that he doesn't have what it takes to succeed in the company, and that he is just riding the wave of his recent success on the independent scene.

But regardless of what the naysayers may say, there is no denying that Rhodes is a talented and dynamic performer who is poised for big things in the WWE. Whether he will live up to the hype remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that fans will be tuning in to see what he has in store for us.

In conclusion, the return of Cody Rhodes to the WWE in 2023 is a momentous occasion for fans of professional wrestling. With his talent, charisma, and innovative mind, Rhodes has the potential to become one of the biggest stars in the industry, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us in the coming months and years.

One thing that sets Rhodes apart from other superstars in the WWE is his unwavering commitment to his craft. From his early days in the business, Rhodes has always been dedicated to improving his skills and putting on the best performances possible. This dedication has helped him to develop into one of the most well-rounded and complete performers in the industry, with the ability to excel in the ring, on the microphone, and in the creative department.

Another factor that has contributed to Rhodes' success is his willingness to take risks. Throughout his career, he has never been afraid to try new things or push the boundaries of what is considered "normal" in the world of professional wrestling. Whether it's his bold ring attire, his unique finishing moves, or his unconventional storytelling, Rhodes always seems to be on the cutting edge of what is new and exciting in the industry.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that Rhodes has a massive and passionate following of fans. Whether they're fans of his work in WWE, his run in other promotions, or his time on the independent circuit, there is no denying that Rhodes has a devoted and enthusiastic fanbase that is sure to follow him wherever he goes.

In the end, it's impossible to say exactly what the future holds for Cody Rhodes in the WWE. But one thing is for sure: he is a true star in the making, and a performer who is sure to leave his mark on the industry for years to come. Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering his work for the first time, now is the perfect time to get on board and see what all the fuss is about.

So what do you think? Is Cody's return what WWE needs right now to revitalize it's product? Let us know in the comments below!