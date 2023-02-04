WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Samoa Joe Talks Upcoming Non-Wrestling Video Game Projects

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 04, 2023

Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about the Suicide Squad game he's slated to be part of.

“Uh, I know this. I know there will be probably more stuff coming out very much sooner than later. Uh, there’s a lot that I want to tell you that I can’t say anything about. But yeah, there’ll be some pretty cool announcements and I guarantee some surprises that will surprise a lot of the fans with what’s popping up in the game. Like I said, it’s Rocksteady Studios. They did all of the Arkham games, which are amazing. Based on what I’ve seen, they haven’t let up for this game. I’m really excited about it and for me to be able to talk about it freely and not worry about these NDAs.”

On his inclusion in the Twisted Metal series:

“Uh, I can say this. I would imagine it’s closer than a lot of people would expect. Yet again, another project I’m really excited to see the light of day and I think a lot of fans will enjoy it. I wouldn’t be too impatient because I think a lot of those announcements and stuff are on the horizon hopefully.”

Source: fightful.com
