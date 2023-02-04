Beyond Wrestling changing the game......AGAIN!

Recently, The YETI from The Irish Whip Podcast spoke to Beyond Wrestlings founder Drew Cordeiro about a new trend emerging in the industry. Podcasters, talent, and really anyone looking to get their name out via one of the biggest and most watched Independent Wrestling Promotions in the world, now has the ability to sponsor talent on their shows.

Big thanks to @phoenix_ehmann for sponsoring @TheBobbyOrlando for @WrestlingOpen this Thursday, 2/2/23 at White Eagle in Worcester, MA streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling starting at 8pm ET!



Email beyondwrestling@gmail.com to sponsor another wrestler, tag team, ref, or announcer. pic.twitter.com/kQFqfbUJtI — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 1, 2023

An endlessly famous list of names has graced the Beyond Wrestling Ring, and now ANYONE can get their name and info out to MILLIONS and MILLIONS of Beyond Wrestling's Youtube Subscribers (3.5 Millions to be exact).

This is what the sponsorship entails - we'll shout you out on Twitter with a tag and your logo and a picture of the sponsored wrestler when we get payment. We'll update our weekly roster web page (https://beyondwrestlingonline.com/wrestlingopen) linking to your brand and updating the wrestler's talent graphic with your logo on it. Then during the broadcast you'll be announced as the sponsor during the entrance as well as name dropped on commentary and at least one more social media plug. I try and do at least one a day from the time of the sponsorship until the show. It depends on the performer but we try and get at least $80-$100 per wrestler, some are more expensive. Aside from the PayPal transaction fee, the talent gets 100% of the sponsorship money. - Drew Cordeiro

According to Drew all the talent is booked in advance and some talent have garnered sponsorships upwards of $300 per booking.

We usually limit wrestler sponsors to Wrestle Open events and event sponsors to Beyond Wrestling supershows. - Drew Cordeiro

For info related to Beyond Wrestling and sponsoring talent on any upcoming show make sure to reach out to Beyond Wrestling