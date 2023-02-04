AEW Streaming Deal Will Not Be Coming Anytime Soon

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that fans shouldn’t expect an AEW streaming service to launch any time soon despite the rumors.
“It’s hard for me to judge that because the two things everybody ran with afterward were both not true. The video game is not coming out this month, obviously, because if it was we would all know. And then the other one is, they’re not close to a streaming deal. Of course, they want one, it’s been talked about forever, for more than a year, but it’s not a deal that’s on the horizon right now," Meltzer stated.
⚡ WWE Earned Huge Amount Of Money For The Sponsored Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
WWE matches could soon be sponsored by some major brands. New details have emerged on the sponsorship deal between Pepsi and WWE for [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 04, 2023 01:55PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com