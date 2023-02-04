AEW Streaming Deal Will Not Be Coming Anytime Soon

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that fans shouldn’t expect an AEW streaming service to launch any time soon despite the rumors.

“It’s hard for me to judge that because the two things everybody ran with afterward were both not true. The video game is not coming out this month, obviously, because if it was we would all know. And then the other one is, they’re not close to a streaming deal. Of course, they want one, it’s been talked about forever, for more than a year, but it’s not a deal that’s on the horizon right now," Meltzer stated.