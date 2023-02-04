Customs are gaining Traction in the Collecting World

Posted By: The YETI on Feb 04, 2023

Recently, Pro Wrestler and custom creator Sinn BodhiTM - Kizarny tweeted out a chance for followers to win a custom and autographed action figure of @JakeSnakeDDT!

The original was cool and all but it's time to upgrade your collection.



Get a signed @SiNNbODHi custom LJN now at https://t.co/Sj9fFLxhYJ pic.twitter.com/wrSfGUBsZw — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) January 25, 2023

You can listen to an interview with Sinn BodhiTM - Kizarny via the Custom Figure Podcast here: